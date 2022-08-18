Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,800 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

