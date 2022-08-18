Swiss National Bank Purchases 19,900 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 220,310 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 172,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.47. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

