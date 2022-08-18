Swiss National Bank Purchases 22,200 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

