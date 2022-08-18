Swiss National Bank Purchases 36,700 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

