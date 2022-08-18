Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,700 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $168.97 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.29.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

