Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after acquiring an additional 914,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Change Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,588,000 after acquiring an additional 171,841 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Change Healthcare by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,976 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,636,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,771,000 after buying an additional 181,687 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.