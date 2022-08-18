Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,623 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

