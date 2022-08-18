Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

