Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

