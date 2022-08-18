Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 233,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $550,364 in the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.53.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

