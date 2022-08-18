Synergy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

