Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 203,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

