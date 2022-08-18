Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Shares Down 0.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Tabcorp Increases Dividend

Tabcorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $6.3065 per share. This is an increase from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 45.71%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

