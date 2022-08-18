Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating) fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.20 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.10). 7,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.21).

Taseko Mines Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.09 million and a P/E ratio of 760.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

