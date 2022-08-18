TD Securities Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$34.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.83.
Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 2.7 %
TSE:TRQ opened at C$30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.08. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$38.92. The company has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
