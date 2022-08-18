TD Securities Raises Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 629,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

