Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,131 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

