Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,241 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NCR were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NCR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NCR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Down 2.7 %

NCR stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

