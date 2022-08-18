Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,321 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $28,122,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 873.4% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 609,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 546,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 739,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 539,208 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $14,511,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of FYBR opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

