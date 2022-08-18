Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,628 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

