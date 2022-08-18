Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 609 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MasTec were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.