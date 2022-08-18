Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 636 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mimecast by 22.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Stock Performance

Mimecast Company Profile

MIME opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.