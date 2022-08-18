Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 739 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novavax were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Novavax by 742.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

