Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 795 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

