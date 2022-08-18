Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

