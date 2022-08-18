Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of RHP opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

