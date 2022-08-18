Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.0 %

AMN opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.