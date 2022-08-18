Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,410,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 342,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NYSE ESI opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

