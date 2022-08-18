Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5,318.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,129 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 287,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $168.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.29.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

