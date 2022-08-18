Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NATI. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $611,750 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

