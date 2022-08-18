Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 115.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 90,556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 78.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 132.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.