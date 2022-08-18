Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,005 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 21.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

