Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,247 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

