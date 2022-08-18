Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,334 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 343,336 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 470,686 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

