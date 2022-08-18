Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,902 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

CHX opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

