Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 325 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.8 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $292.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $299.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.