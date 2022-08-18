Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 457 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $107,058,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 547,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,101,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

LHC Group Price Performance

About LHC Group

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.43 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.