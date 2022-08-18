Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,247 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

