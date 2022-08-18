Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 692 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.