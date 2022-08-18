Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 697 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crane were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,484,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,943,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,887,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NYSE:CR opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

