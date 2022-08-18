Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 975 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

