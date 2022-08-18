Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sunrun by 2,776.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after buying an additional 948,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,973 shares of company stock worth $12,844,589. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

