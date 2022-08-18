Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,440,000 after buying an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,355,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,953 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 102,352 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.35%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

