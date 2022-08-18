Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $8,469,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

