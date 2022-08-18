Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

