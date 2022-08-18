Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.6 %

MSA stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 180.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

