Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,352 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day moving average is $240.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $289.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

