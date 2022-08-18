Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 269,960 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

