Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.07 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after buying an additional 329,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after buying an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,941,000 after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

