Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.08 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

